Parvathy Omanakuttan once again bared her curves setting Instagram on fire. The model-turned-actor has posted hot pictures of her in a bikini taken on a sunny beach on the photo-sharing app.

The sensual pictures of the actress took her fans by the storm as they shared them widely.

"Coz every time I walk out of the sea i feel like a @victoriassecret model Life after all is about dreaming, aiming and turning them to reality #lovethetan #beachlife #beachbody #beachbum #pinked #hardworkpaysoff #bluewaters #sun #sand #sea #pisces #pisceswoman #waterbaby #live #dream #believe #hustle #achieve #gratitude #vacay #ocean #positivevibes #loveforlife #nomad #adventurer #travellerslife,[sic]," posted the diva on Instagram.

Apart from her previous bikini avatars, the present set of pictures features her as a tanned beauty walking out of the sea.

Parvathy, who loves to travel, also enjoys to capture and share things she finds interesting on her Instagram and enjoys a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform.

She shot to fame with her Miss World 2008 – Runner Up title and never looked back.

She made her Bollywood debut with the Hindi movie United Six, directed by Vishal Aryan Singh. She also appeared alongside the Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar in the blockbuster Billa 2.