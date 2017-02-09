Descendants of the Sun actor Song Joong Ki and Moonlight Drawn by Clouds actor Park Bo Gum give major friendship goals. Time and again Joong Ki and Bo Gum have proved that two leading actors can be good friends, despite having competition.

Bo Gum and Joong Ki's friendship even gave rise to gossip that they are gay and are in a relationship. However, this gossip has not affected their relationship. Bo Gum and Joong Ki speak highly of each other at any press conference or event.

Recently, in an interview with a Taiwan daily, Bo Gum opened up about his relationship with Joong Ki and said that he is like his brother.

"He often buys me delicious food and advises me on acting. I think he is very wise. He is like a true brother," he said in an interview.

"The reason I'm grateful to Song Joong Ki too is that in the beginning, I was very shaky and had no confidence," Bo Gum said in the interview in January. "I prayed a lot about it, but when I told Song Joong Ki that I didn't know what I should do, he cheered me on by saying that I should be confident in myself and have strength. I gained a lot of strength from him as we would meet up and have dinner together."

Joong Ki also praised the Moonlight Drawn by Clouds actor and revealed why he got emotional when Bo Gum was honoured with Top Excellence Award at the 2016 KBS Drama Awards.

"I was happy about [Park] Bo Gum winning, but I also recalled all the worries he had about acting before the production ['Moonlight Drawn by Clouds'] began. I also remembered what it was like when I won the same award five years ago," he said, according to Soompi.