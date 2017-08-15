Parineeti Chopra recently appeared on a chat show No Filter Neha, and made some comments about Ranveer Singh, which are not likely to go down well with Deepika Padukone.

During the candid chat, Parineeti reportedly revealed one of her and Ranveer's desires which is to jump into a bathtub filled with Nutella together.

When host Neha Dhupia asked her if they wish to jump into the bathtub together, Parineeti said, "Yes, we will be wearing clothes guys. Relax. Don't make scandals," according to SpotboyE.

Considering Deepika is believed to be Ranveer's girlfriend, Neha added, "We don't know whether they are going to come off or not but Deepika Padukone are you listening, is the question?"

Adding more to the funny conversation, Parineeti said, "I am going to have to message Ranveer Singh after this interview and warn him about what's to come". Well, it will be interesting to see what Deepika has to say about Parineeti and Ranveer's special desire.

Ranveer and Parineeti had worked together in the movie Kill Dill and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. On the same chat show, Ranveer had recently revealed that he used to love a girl during college days, but the girl dumped him for Aditya Roy Kapur.

"Ya, he was like every girl's fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time who is now married with a kid, so she, I was really like, this is like, I was mad about her. It was a good 4-5 years that I was crazy over her. And then she finally broke up with me. It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur," Ranveer had said.