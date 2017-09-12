Parineeti Chopra has become the latest victim of social media trolls. The actress is currently exploring Australia after being appointed as the brand ambassador of Tourism Australia.
While her Instagram page is loaded with amazing pictures, one such image where she is seen cuddling a Koala has received backlash and all for bizarre reasons.
The Meri Pyaari Bindu actress captioned the picture as: "This little furball is just what I needed to kickstart my holiday in Brisbane, never miss a Koala cuddle @lonepinekoala @visitbrisbane @Queensland #thisisqueensland @australia #SeeAustralia (sic)."
While there is no doubt that the image is cute, some followers decided to skin-shame the 28-year-old while a few others only noticed where the Koala's paw was placed.
Parineeti made a comeback to Bollywood after a sabbatical with Meri Pyaari Bindu, which did average business at the box office.
She will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again. The actress also bagged Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar and Namastey Canada, both alongside Arjun Kapoor.
Check out some of the negative comments on her post:
