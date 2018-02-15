Anushka Sharma's soon-to-release atmospheric horror flick has given fear a new name, Pari! With every glimpse the makers have shared so far, the fear has become more palpable, more real.

Anushka unveiled the trailer of her scare fest today and tweeted, "This Holi, the devil's out to play. #PariTrailer"

And while viewers are sitting on the edge of their seats during the 1 minute 35 seconds long trailer, her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli was all proud of Anushka's new avatar. Kohli, who is currently in South Africa, tweeted, "Can't wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I'm blown away already. Can't wait *with heart emoticon* @anushkasharma @officialcsfilms #PariTrailer [sic]"

The story revolves around Anushka's character who is rescued by Parambrata, who eventually asks her to stay with him. But she is possessed and there's more to her than what meets the eye. While it's a perfect balance of Anushka being an innocent girl and a ghost, the last 'nail cutting' scene will send chills down your spine.

Known to go that extra length and take up challenges, Anushka's Pari trailer, teasers, eerie screamers, and posters are tell-tell signs that the movie is not just going to be a scare fest but the production quality quite matches the quality to that of international cinema.

Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment's co-production, Pari, promises to take the horror genre in India notches up.

Anushka Sharma has not just taken up the challenge to play such a risky role in Pari, it's about time that a Bollywood A-lister has sought to give this genre its due. "At Clean Slate our endeavour is to push the envelope with every film that we make. With Pari, we are hoping to give our discerning audience an experience in the horror genre that will hopefully stay with them for a while. The response to the posters and screamers has been very encouraging and we are now looking forward to its release," said Karnesh Sharma of Clean Slate Films.

"For us at KriArj, there is just one driving force – we want to give to the audience, quality entertainers. Pari is our ode to the atmospheric horror genre, a new space for Hindi film audience. We are extremely happy that our collaboration with Clean Slate Films is finally bearing fruit and is up for release. Looking forward to taking Pari to our audience now," adds Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment.

Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor & Ritabhari Chakraborty in pivotal roles.