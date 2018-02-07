Anushka Sharma's upcoming film Pari's teaser is finally out! This 52 seconds teaser will give you all the creeps and chill, as while the trailer was being played I could hear squeaks and screams of my colleagues! As the tagline suggests, this is definitely not a fairytale! it's spine-chilling background score will make you jump out of your seat.

The promo suggests that Anushka Sharma is possessed by the evil, as towards the end of the trailer one can see the actress tied in chains, who sees a version of herself in blood, with a baby. Looks like Bollywood is finally going to watch a well-made horror film. The VFX effects look real and Anushka's screams will give you chills.

Anushka Sharma's Pari, which is the second film being produced under her home production banner, has become one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2018. The intriguing and spooky posters of the film have generated a lot of curiosity among her fans.

Recently, a short 30-second clip was unveiled by the actress on social media which sent her fans into a frenzy. The story looks intriguing and is definitely set to give tough competition to Conjuring.

Pari is slated to release on 2nd March, 2018. The film stars Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor & Ritabhari Chakraborty in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Prosit Roy, produced by Clean Slate Films & KriArj Entertainment & will be released worldwide by Pooja Films.