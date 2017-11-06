The Paradise Papers is a global investigation into the offshore activities of some of the world's most powerful people and companies.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and 95 media partners explored 13.4 million leaked files from a combination of offshore service providers and the company registries of some of the world's most secretive countries.

The files were obtained by the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, and shared with ICIJ.

Here's all to know about "Paradise Papers"

