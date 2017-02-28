Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh's daughter Gurmehar Kaur is in the eye of the storm in the wake of her campaign against ABVP after the violence in Ramjas College. Apart from her campaign, she also made headlines for a video in which she is seen pleading with the governments of India and Pakistan to work towards a peaceful future.

In response to Gurmehar's video, a Pakistani youth put up a video extending his support to the martyr's daughter in her endeavour to end the hostile relationship between the two nations.

Just like Gurmehar, the Pakistani man named Fayaz Khan conveyed his message through a series of placards. Fayaz stays in Australia and said he also had negative feelings for Indians initially in the foreign land. However, he became friends with Indians in course of time.

"I cannot give you love of dad but you surely got a brother from dushman dash," read one of his placards.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Singh mocked Gurmehar's video where she said, "Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him". Sehwag shared a photo of his own with a placard that read "I didn't score two triple centuries, my bat did".

While some took the post in a lighter vein, several others slammed the cricketer for "trolling" Gurmehar. Even actor Randeep Hooda has been receiving criticisms for retweeting Sehwag's post. Popular Bollywood lyricist, Javed Akhtar expressed his ire over the celebs "trolling" the young girl.

"If a hardly literate player or a wrestler troll a pacifist daughter of a martyr its understandable but whats wrong with some educated folks," Javed Akhtar tweeted.

