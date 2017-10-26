Pakistan and Sri Lanka are having a wonderful cricket series at the moment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). While the Lankan Lions won the two-match Test series convincingly, Pakistan got back and thumped Srilanka 5-0 in the five-match ODI series.

All to play for in the T20I series, starting Thursday.

The two sides play a total of three Twenty-20 format matches. While the first two will be played in Abu Dhabi, the last one is scheduled to take place in Lahore, Pakistan.

Sarfraz Ahmed's side do have the momentum entering into the business end of their cricket series against Sri Lanka. They have won five matches on the trot and look as confident as ever.

Srilanka might be feeling the heat at the moment, but they know that T20Is have turned out well for them this 2017. The Lankan Lions won two away T20I series in South Africa and Australia earlier this year.

"I think we can do something special in this series. I believe in my team and think we can give a good challenge for the Pakistan team," Thisara Perera, the skipper of the Sri Lanka cricket team for the T20I series, told espncricinfo.

Possible team lineups:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (C, WK), Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan.

Srilanka: Thisara Perera (C), Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Mahela Udawatte, Ashan Priyanjan, Dasun Shanaka, Seekkuge Prasanna, Sachith Pathirana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Gamage.

PAKISTAN vs SRI LANKA

Date - October 26

Time - 9:30 pm IST, 8 pm local time, 9 pm Pakistan time

Venue - Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Watch live in the following ways

TV guide

Sony Six, ESPN HD (India)

PTV Sports, Ten Sports (Pakistan)

SLRC (Sri Lanka)

Live streaming

Sony Liv (India)

Daily Pakistan Live (Pakistan)

Live scores

Twitter (ICC Live)