The Pakistan Super League 2017 has moved into the playoffs stage, where the quality of cricket is expected to be top-class. With some close matches already witnessed in PSL 2017, one should gear up for similar clashes when Peshawar Zalmi face Quetta Gladiators in the first qualifier on Tuesday at Sharjah.

Both the teams will be eyeing the PSL 2017 final, and the venue has been confirmed as Lahore. Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators finished first and second respectively, so they have a great advantage in the playoffs. The team, which emerges victorious, will reach the PSL 2017 final, and the losing team will still be alive as they will meet the winner of the other eliminator between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings.

However, both Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will be keen to win this match and directly reach the final as it will also mean further rest ahead of the all-important title-decider on Sunday.

The first head-to-head match between Quetta and Zalmi in the group stages of PSL 2017 had finished without a result and Zalmi had won the second contest. So, Zalmi will go into this tie as a confident unit.

Big players always play a key role in such matches as they need to stand out and help steer their team to the final. Peshawar Zalmi will need a solid opening stand from Kamran Akmal and Tamim Iqbal for a perfect base for other batsmen, which includes Marlon Samuels, Mohammad Hafeez and Shakib Al Hasan, to shine.

But batsmen alone cannot win T20 matches. Zalmi will need their bowlers, including Shahid Afridi, Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz, to turn up the heat against Gladiators batsmen.

With the likes of Kevin Pietersen in good form, scoring 41 and 69 runs in his last two matches, Quetta Gladiators will look forward for his batting heroics in the first qualifier as well. Besides the Englishman, they also have the services of Rilee Rossouw, Ahmed Shehzad and Sarfaraz Ahmed, who can deliver with the bat.

However, Quetta Gladiators have been dealt a major blow as key bowler Umar Gul has been ruled out of PSL 2017 with a forearm fracture. Hence, slow-left arm Hasan Khan and England pacer Tymal Mills will be under pressure in the first qualifier.

Where to watch live

The Pakistan Super League 2017 match between Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators is scheduled for 8 pm local time (9.30 pm IST, 9 pm PKT, 4 pm GMT) start. Here is the live streaming and TV option.

India: TV: No coverage.

Pakistan:TV: Ten Sports, PTV and Geo Super. Live streaming: PTV Sports Live.

UAE: TV: OSN Sports. Live streaming: OSN Play

UK: TV: Prime TV. Live streaming: Prime TV Online.

Bangladesh: TV: Gazi TV.

West Indies: TV: Flow TV.