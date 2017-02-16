The Pakistan Super League is in its initial phase, and the quality of cricket has been good so far. However, some teams like Karachi Kings have not been able to deliver and are looking for their first win as they face Lahore Qalandars on Thursday in Sharjah.

There is a serious need for the Kings to buck up, play better cricket and start winning. The start is always important in such competitions as there will be great pressure on the team in the future matches, where all the teams will settle down and play better cricket as the competition moves ahead.

Karachi Kings were completely outplayed by Peshwar Zalmi in their first match, but they looked better against Quetta Gladiators, though that is not enough. One look at their squad, and it is surprising to see Kings struggling.

With the likes of Chris Gayle, Babar Azam, Kumar Sangakkara, Kieron Pollard, Imad Wasin, Shoaib Malik, and Mohammad Amir, a team-studded with stars, they seem to be one of the best teams in the competition. But they have failed as a unit, and there is a serious need for the big guns like Gayle, Azam and Amir to fire against Lahore.

If Karachi's big guns including Gayle fire, the Kings will be in a good position as he can destroy bowlers and set his team for their first win. Lahore Qalandars will be fully aware of it, and will ensure Gayle is dismissed early. For that to happen, Lahore will need bowlers like Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Shah to deliver.

Lahore Qalandars might have lost twice in PSL 2017 already, but they will use their victory against Islamabad United as a source of inspiration. They will primarily depend on openers Jason Roy and Brendon McCullum, both of whom love to dominate bowlers with their four and six-hitting abilities. The duo will have to fire as Grant Elliott and Umar Akmal will be under huge pressure in the middle order if they fail.

With both teams possessing some incredibly talented hitters of the white ball, one can expect a run-feast with the crowd in Sharjah entertained to the hilt.

Where to watch live

The Pakistan Super League 2017 match between Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars is scheduled for 8pm local time (9:30 pm IST, 9 pm PKT, 4 pm GMT) start. Here is the live streaming and TV option.

India: TV: No coverage.

Pakistan:TV: Ten Sports, PTV and Geo Super. Live streaming: PTV Sports Live.

UAE: TV: OSN Sports. Live streaming: OSN Play

UK: TV: Prime TV. Live streaming: Prime TV Online.

Bangladesh: TV: Gazi TV.

West Indies: TV: Flow TV.