Hardik Pandya is gradually becoming the poster boy of India cricket with both bat and ball. The Baroda youngster is gaining popularity among the Indian fans and there have been instances when his all-round skills have bagged headlines, drawing comparisons to Englishman Ben Stokes, one of the leading all-rounders in the game today.

Some even go to the extent of comparing him with India's best all-rounder in the 80s, 90s, Kapil Dev. It would be too early to compare the two, as they are players from different generations. So much has changed over the last two decades or so.

But, Stokes seems to have become a benchmark for players to be regarded as a good all-rounder. There is some sort of similarity between Stokes and Pandya, who are both huge hitters of a cricket ball, dealing in massive sixes. When it comes to bowling as well, Stokes and Pandya, both pacers, are used as wicket-taking options and they more often than not deliver on the field.

However, one Pakistan female journalist, Fazeel Saba, who might have praised Pandya for his all-round skills, took to twitter, saying that the comparison with Stokes is not right.

"Pandy undoubtedly is the upcoming multitasked player in cricket but his comparison with Ben Stokes by Indian media seems unjustified," she tweeted a few days ago.

The cricket fans of India are very passionate and do not like hearing anything negative about their cricketers. They did not take much time in trolling the journalist.

Some fans felt that she was using Pandya to get publicity on Twitter while some took serious offence to Pandya' name being used as 'Pandy'. They asked to first get the spelling right before making a remark on Indian cricketer.

Pandya played a big part in India's victory in Chennai on Sunday (September 17) in the first ODI against Australia. He will be seen in action again today (September 21) in Kolkata in the second ODI.

Here are some of those tweets.

