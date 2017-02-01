Pakistan have come out strong over India in the ongoing T20 cricket world cup for the visually impaired. In a battle of the two cricketing arch-rivals, the Greens defeated the Men in Blue in their Blind T20 World Cup 2017 match at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on Wednesday.

After recording respective wins in the first two rounds of the competition, which started off on January 31, Pakistan got off to a 3-0 record from three games in the cricket tournament, while India now have a 2-1 record.

Fortunately, India are still alive in the competition and the hosts take on England in their fourth round fixture on Thursday. Pakistan, meanwhile, take on Sri Lanka, next.

The Pakistan Blind Cricket team won against the India Blind Cricket Team on Wednesday afternoon by seven wickets.

India won the toss and elected to bat. They posted a total of 204 runs from 20 overs, with the majority of runs coming from Prakash J (90 off 56 balls) and Venkateswara Rao (53 off 45 balls). It looked like a steep target for the away side to defend but a stormy batting from Pakistan's Muhammad Zafar (88 [not out] off 52 balls) helped their team reach the target in only 15.3 overs.