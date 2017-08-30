Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan has been banned from all forms of cricket for five years for his role in the spot-fixing scandal that affected the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year, the announcement came on Wednesday August 30.

According to an espncricinfo report, Sharjeel was found guilty of five major charges of breaches of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB's) anti-corruption code.

Sharjeel, who could have faced a potential ban between five years and life, was given the minimum punishment on all charges. He could however attempt a return to cricket in August 2019 as two-and-a-half years out of the five-year sentence are suspended.

Sharjeel's lawyer, Shaigan Ijaz, said they would appeal against the ban.