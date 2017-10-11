Just a few days after Pakistan announced at the United Nations General Assembly that it has developed short-range nuclear weapons to counter India's "Cold Start" doctrine — a method adopted by the Indian armed forces to prevent nuclear retaliation from Pakistan in case of war, reports have claimed that the neighbouring country is reportedly building underground tunnels to store nuclear weapons.

'Pakistan can launch nuclear attack on Delhi in 5 minutes,' says disgraced Pak nuclear scientist AQ Khan

According to a report by World Is One News (WION), Pakistan is constructing underground tunnels in Mianwali district.

The tunnels are located 350 km from Amritsar and 750 km from India's capital New Delhi. However, whether or not this poses a threat to India is yet not known.

Features of the tunnels

The interconnected tunnels are 10 metres in height and width. They have separate entry and exit gates.

The WION report also states that the underground tunnels are also connected to wide roads, apparently to facilitate the smooth transportation of transporter erector launchers from where nuclear missiles are fired.

The report also said the area where the tunnels are being constructed has been cordoned off. Heavy fences have been erected to prevent any harm to the site.

Each of the underground tunnels is reportedly capable of storing 12-24 nuclear weapons at a time.

Pakistan's nuclear power

Moderator David Sanger of the UNGA had said earlier said that Pakistan has the fastest-growing nuclear arsenal in the world. It has reportedly built a stock of 140 nuclear weapons.

The Federation of American Scientists (FAS) had said in the later part of September that Pakistan has stored its nuclear arsenal at nine different locations across the country.

Back then, nuclear weapon expert Hans Kristensen had told the Times of India that since Pakistan is building a short-range sub-strategic nuclear arsenal, the warheads are likely to be dispersed to regional storage sites, from where they would be assembled to the launcher bases.

However, this is not the first time underground tunnels have been commissioned by Pakistan.

On September 30, security forces detected a 14-foot-long tunnel dug from the Pakistan side across the international border in the Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The tunnel, from which the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel is said they have recovered war-like stores, was found a day after the its field commanders and those of Pakistan Rangers held a flag meeting in which it was mutually agreed that peace and tranquillity would be maintained on the International Border by both sides.