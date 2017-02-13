The Mall Road in Lahore was rocked by a blast after a bomb exploded outside the Punjab Assembly on Monday injuring several people and destroying several vehicles on the busy road. Casualties are also feared.

According to reports, the blast happened while a protest was being carried out by nurses at Mall Road's Charing Cross.

Police forces and rescue teams have reached the spot and the rescue operations are underway. The area has been cordoned off.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.