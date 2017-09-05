Balakrishna and Puri Jagannadh's most-hyped movie Paisa Vasool has fared poor at the overseas box office in the first weekend, proving it a disaster in the international markets.

The success of Balakrishna's last outing, Gautamiputra Satakarani, ensured that the overseas theatrical rights of his latest movie are sold at fancy price. The distributors arranged over 100 screens in North America and over 50 screens in the UAE, the UK and other international markets. Paisa Vasool was premiered in a record number of cinema halls on Thursday night and received good response initially.

But the Balakrishna and Shriya Saran starrer garnered mixed response later, prompting a good number of film buffs to turn away in the days followed. The overseas box office collection figures dipped further in the first weekend and failed to live upto the expectations of the distributors.

Paisa Vasool has collected approximately $192,578 at the US box office in the first weekend. The movie ended up in the second spot in the US business chart for the Telugu movies after Arjun Reddy which was release last week. The day-wise breakup of its collection is $137,947 on Thursday and Friday, $27,354 on Saturday and $18,835 on Sunday.

Paisa Vasool is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 70 lakh gross in the other international markets in the first weekend. Its total collection in three days stands at Rs 1.93 crore gross in the overseas market.

US Telugu Movie LLC has reportedly acquired the overseas theatrical rights of Paisa Vasool for a whopping amount of Rs 1.70 crore. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs62 lakh for the distributors in three days. The current trends show that the movie may not be able to recover the investments of the distributors, and are likely to incur huge loss .

On the other hand, Paisa Vasool collected approximately Rs 24 crore at the Indian box office and earned Rs 14.20 crore for the distributors, in return for Rs 30 crore they spent for theatrical rights. The movie is likely to turn bitter for some distributors of various regions across the country.