Director Puri Jagannadh's Telugu movie Paisa Vasool starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shriya Saran has received received mixed reviews and ratings from audiences, who are calling it a grand treat for Balayya fans.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who had scored a blockbuster with Gautamiputra Satakarni, has teamed with director Puri Jagannadh for the first time in his career. This combination has created a lot of expectations from the former's 101st movie Paisa Vasool, which is set to hit the screens on Friday.

Paisa Vasool is an action comedy, with script and dialogues by Puri Jagannadh himself. The movie lacks a fresh and unique story, but its screenplay, which has plenty of whistle-worthy moments, makes it a solid commercial entertainer.

The director manages to engage viewers throughout the length of the film, but the second half is somewhat slow, say those who watched it in the premiere shows.

Balakrishna has given an energetic performance, which is the highlight of Paisa Vasool. He wows with his trademark humour and over-the-top action and car stunts.

Shriya Saran does not have much scope for acting, but her glamour and chemistry with Balayya impresses.

Vikramjeet Virk, Musskan Sethi, Kyra Dutt, Kabir Bedi, Alok Jain and Prudhviraj have done justice to their roles, say viewers.

V Anand Prasad has bankrolled Paisa Vasool under his banner Bhavya Creations, and has ensured the film has rich production values.

Anup Rubens' songs and background score, Mukesh's picturisation, choreography of stunts and dance and punchy dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say filmgoers.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film, as shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Paisa Vasool movie review and rating by audience:

>>> #PaisaVasool >>> Feast for fans >>> Avg - Belowavg for general Audience For fans - 3.5/5 General audience - 2.75/5 +ve's-Balayya,intervalbang,screenplay,Action scenes -ve's - Heroines,Songs,Dragged 2nd half #PaisaVasool

