Balakrishna's 101st film Paisa Vasool fared well at the worldwide box office on Saturday, September 2, and its total collection has surpassed the mark of Rs 20 crore gross in the global market in two days.

Having good advance booking, Paisa Vasool received a fantastic opening and collected Rs 4.15 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the very first day. The film became the second biggest opener for Balakrishna after Gautamiputra Satakarni. The movie earned Rs 8.95 crore for its global distributors on its opening day.

The Puri Jagannadh directed movie garnered mixed talk from the audiences, who said that it is grand treat for Balayya fans, but will not impress other film goers. The word of mouth took a toll on its collection with the film showing a drop of over 50 per cent on Saturday.

The Balakrishna and Shriya Saran starrer is estimated to have collected Rs 5.29 crore gross in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Rs 95 gross in Karnataka, US and other parts of the globe on its second day.

Paisa Vasool is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 6.21 crore gross at the worldwide box office on Saturday. Its global total collection has reached Rs 20.21 crore gross in two days.

The distributors have invested Rs 32 crore on the global thearical rights of Paisa Vasool, which has earned them Rs 13 crore and recovered them 40.62 per cent of the investments in two days.

Here are the day-wise shares of Paisa Vasool in the Telugu speaking states. These are estimated figures and they may vary from actual numbers. All the figures are in Rs and crore