One of the worst online attacks has struck the WWE this time around and has victimised one of the most happening women superstar of the company. On Friday, Paige a.k.a Saraya Jade Bevis saw her nightmares coming true when the website 'Celeb Jihad' leaked her personal nude photos as well as a sex tape.

In short, the act is nothing but despicable. Even the plethora of pro wrestling fans, who find Paige one of the most gorgeous women ever in the WWE, are in a complete awkward position.

Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2017

All that we are concerned for now is whether this will in any way affect her career with the WWE. Paige, 24, currently recovering from an injury, hasn't been seen in the WWE ring for many months and she is not even making a WrestleMania 33 appearance.

The pro wrestler, who is from the United Kingdom, was already suspended by the WWE for violating its Wellness Policy twice in the past and that could have a bearing in Paige's career.

Her boyfriend, Mexican pro wrestling sensation Alberto del Rio or Alberto El Patron, was also suspended by the WWE for 60 days in the past for violating their strict Wellness policy and that led to the veteran pro wrestler bidding goodbye to the WWE and finally joining TNA Impact Wrestling following a short indie pro wrestling stint.

Thanks to @njsamps for hacking back into my instagram so I can have it back ? Finallyyyyyy! Celebratory picture of us slaying in all black. Haha. A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Mar 15, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

More details about Paige

Real name: Saraya Jade-Devis

Born: August 1992 in Norwich, England

Daughter of: Veteran pro wrestler Saraya Knight or Sweet Saraya (Julia Hamer-Bevis)

Signed WWE contract in: 2011

WWE Raw debut: April 2014

WrestleMania debut: WrestleMania 31 (2015) - Paige ad AJ Lee vs The Bella Twins

Achievements: WWE Divas Champion (twice), WWE NXT Champion (once)

Boyfriend (engaged): Alberto El Patron (Alberto del Rio)

Twitter reactions on the despicable act

@RealPaigeWWE So sorry that happened to you. :( — RSquared (@ItsBEASOCK) March 18, 2017

@RealPaigeWWE Don't trip love your a beautiful and talented person don't let anyone shame you for your sexuality. — TeeReel (@Tee_Reel) March 18, 2017

@RealPaigeWWE Don't even sweat it. You keep doing your thing! You are an idol! I wonder how other people feel if their privacy was invaded. — Robert Taylor Jr (@D8Robert) March 18, 2017

A true legend. She doesn't deserve any of this mess. The good sis will be back and leave y'all shook. ?? pic.twitter.com/794LdxCqj4 — WWE PAIGE (@xadoringpaige) March 18, 2017

THE BIG LEAK: What is Alberto saying?

According to Hollywood Life, Paige's boyfriend is just too furious. Firstly, owing to the fact that her privacy has been violated. Secondly, Alberto del Rio is just "livid" that Paige has been seen with "another man" in the sex tape.

Tried boxing class today. Of course my friend the next brace came along. Proud of my baby steps and of course he's helping me every step of the way! Getting stronger everyday. A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Nov 4, 2016 at 4:22pm PDT

"Alberto [Del Rio] is definitely the jealous type and this is not sitting well with him at all," a source told the American entertainment website.

"He is currently dealing with a range of emotions of wanting to protect Paige in this invasion of her privacy and he is also extremely upset that the video is with another man. It is really not a good situation right now, he is very livid," the source added.