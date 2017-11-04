WWE Diva Paige has been targetted yet again by certain notorious elements on the internet. Her personal photos and WhatsApp messages are leaked yet again this week.
Paige, 25, whose real name is Saraya Jade-Bevis, got the shock of her life in March 2017 when nude photos and leaked sex tapes of her were published online by the website 'Celeb Jihad'. The act was a part of the infamous Fappening 2.0 campaign, that has attracted the wrath of a lot of Hollywood celebs as well, this year.
A certain Twitter user, whose identity is not confirmed, has posted a series of personal photos of Paige and also certain WhatsApp messages. We don't really know the motive behind the latest attack.
Nevertheless, the WWE superstar, who is reportedly making her return to the promotion very soon, is banking on nothing but being strong at this hour of tremendous agony.
@RealPaigeWWE ?#WeStandWithPaige pic.twitter.com/fh8CRVtbA0— Ross | Roman Empire (@cm_pvnk) November 3, 2017
Firstly, her photos were not published by consent. Secondly, just because she has the gorgeous looks doesn't mean that people start portraying as an adult movie or porn star.
Although the strong-minded WWE Diva seriously doesn't even care to waste any time towards this, Paige has liked a lot of Tweets that have come up in her support. A plethora of heartfelt messages have come across our way!
Let's look into them:
People need to grow up and drop the whole Paige leak thing.— Mark White (@MarkWhite90_) November 3, 2017
As if she hasn’t dealt with enough already. pic.twitter.com/kvAKdbNRP5
November 3, 2017
I can't handle @RealPaigeWWE's strong spirit pic.twitter.com/Rh4rKVn67J— .sarayamania (@Saraya_Army) November 3, 2017
In life there are people who try to knock you down then there is others that pick you back up. We love you @RealPaigeWWE ❤️— Justin Hanvey (@HanveyJustin) November 3, 2017
We all stand with Paige. And will always support her no matter what @RealPaigeWWE . pic.twitter.com/dGgxDoUKiQ— Alberto&Paige Empire (@Alberto_Paige_) November 3, 2017
