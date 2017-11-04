WWE Diva Paige has been targetted yet again by certain notorious elements on the internet. Her personal photos and WhatsApp messages are leaked yet again this week.

Paige, 25, whose real name is Saraya Jade-Bevis, got the shock of her life in March 2017 when nude photos and leaked sex tapes of her were published online by the website 'Celeb Jihad'. The act was a part of the infamous Fappening 2.0 campaign, that has attracted the wrath of a lot of Hollywood celebs as well, this year.

A certain Twitter user, whose identity is not confirmed, has posted a series of personal photos of Paige and also certain WhatsApp messages. We don't really know the motive behind the latest attack.

Nevertheless, the WWE superstar, who is reportedly making her return to the promotion very soon, is banking on nothing but being strong at this hour of tremendous agony.

A negative mind will never give you a positive life. Feeling good, happy, healthy. ?? A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Nov 3, 2017 at 11:20pm PDT

Firstly, her photos were not published by consent. Secondly, just because she has the gorgeous looks doesn't mean that people start portraying as an adult movie or porn star.

Although the strong-minded WWE Diva seriously doesn't even care to waste any time towards this, Paige has liked a lot of Tweets that have come up in her support. A plethora of heartfelt messages have come across our way!

Let's look into them:

People need to grow up and drop the whole Paige leak thing.



As if she hasn’t dealt with enough already. pic.twitter.com/kvAKdbNRP5 — Mark White (@MarkWhite90_) November 3, 2017

In life there are people who try to knock you down then there is others that pick you back up. We love you @RealPaigeWWE ❤️ — Justin Hanvey (@HanveyJustin) November 3, 2017