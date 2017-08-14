With the ousting of Pahlaj Nihalani as CBFC chief, the makers of A Gentleman are reportedly planning to retain the chopped portion of Jacqueline Fernandez's sexy pole dance in a song video.

The Chandralekha song video in A Gentleman showed Jacqueline flaunting some hot dance moves around a pole. The actress had apparently worked hard to perfect the moves. However, the makers of the movie had reportedly decided to trim her pole dance to avoid any clash with the censor board.

But now with CBFC being under the control of a completely new team, makers of A Gentleman are reportedly confident that the chopped portion of Jacqueline's sexy dance can be retained.

"The song was basically chopped and pole dancing portions were trimmed because of the fear of the CBFC. The film-makers did not want to take on the CBFC and just create a controversy. They simply wanted a clean certificate," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

"Jacqueline and the film-makers are now trying to retain the original version of the song. It helps that Prasoon Joshi (new CBFC head) is an intelligent and a reasonable man as well," the source added.

The decision to replace Pahlaj Nihalani with Prasoon Joshi as the CBFC chief has apparently been welcomed by everyone in the industry. Nihalani had been vehemently criticised for suggesting rigorous cuts and changes in the movies.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline, A Gentleman is a romantic action movie that apparently has some steamy love-making scenes between the two stars. The film is slated to be released on August 25.