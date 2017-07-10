Censor Board of Film Certification has suggested as many as 14 cuts in upcoming Bollywood movie Indu Sarkar, and director Madhur Bhandarkar is not happy about it.

Screening of Indu Sarkar for CBFC was held on Monday, following which Bhandarkar took to Twitter to express his annoyance at the decision of the committee. The committee suggested 14 cuts in order to certify Indu Sarkar. However, Bhandarkar is not ready to accept the cuts and will approach the revising committee.

"Just got out of #InduSarkar film censor screening. Am appalled at the 14 cuts suggested by the committee. Will go to the revising committee," he tweeted. The Pahlaj Nihalani-led CBFC has often been subjected to criticisms for its alleged rigorous censorship of movies.

Apparently based on the emergency period during Indira Gandhi's regime, Indu Sarkar has been in controversy since the trailer was released. Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam had recently sent a letter to the CBFC chief, asking him to show the movie to the party before its release, to ensure that party leaders are not shown in a bad light.

However, Nihalani refused to do so, saying that he is not obligated to do it or even respond to the letter. "Why is he asking the CBFC to show him the film? It is not our property for us to show it to him. He should ask the producer or director. It seems the media got the letter addressed to me from Mr Nirupam before I did. Before I read the letter to me, it was out in the press," News18 quoted Nihalani as saying.

"If, as he says, the film is likely to tarnish his leaders, why is he giving the film publicity by releasing the letter to the media? We get such letters from any number of individuals and organisations asking us to stop a film from release. We are not obligated to respond," he added.