The trailer of Padmavati has received rave reviews from Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and other celebs who went gaga over Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Padmavati happens to be the next big-ticket period drama after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The success of SS Rajamouli's film has created a lot of the curiosity about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie, which deals with a fictionalised account of the life of Rani Padmini, the wife of Rana Rawal Ratan Singh, the Rajput ruler of Mewar. The viewers were eagerly waiting for the promos of the film.

The makers of Padmavati have released its trailer on YouTube on October 9. The 3.09-minute-long video has not only impressed viewers, but also many celebs from the Indian cinema. The movie is set to hit the screens on December 3.

SS Rajamouli, the creator of epic Baahubali movies, was one of the celebs who was awaiting the trailer of Padmavati. Minutes after it hit the internet on Monday, filmmaker took to twitter in praise of Ranveer Singh and master craftsman Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

"Insanely beautiful!!! Each frame etched to perfection by the master craftsman. #PadmavatiTrailer. @RanveerOfficial looks menacing and frightening yet can't take my eyes off him..," Rajamoui wrote.

Here are the Twitter comments some celebs from the Bollywood:

Sidharth Malhotra‏: Mind blowing a piece of art #PadmavatiTrailer amazing @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial excited for 1st Dec

Varun Dhawan: brilliant @shahidkapoor @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone and the genius #SanjayLeelaBhansali #PadmavatiTrailer Don't have words to describe the impact this trailer has #PadmavatiTrailer. Will take Indian cinema ahead

Karan Johar: This is the BEST trailer ever!!! Goosebump alert! December seems so far way!!!! #PadmavatiTrailer MINDBLOWING! @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial @shahidkapoor seem to have given their career best performances!!!! #PadmavatiTrailer they are spectacular Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the bonafide master craftsmen of Indian cinema ....breathtaking and magnificent visuals all over #PadmavatiTrailer

Rakesh Roshan: Spectacular trailer! Shows Sanjay Bhansali's passion in every frame #PadmavatiTrailer

Anushka Sharma: What a magnificent cinematic #PadmavatiTrailer! Superb@deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial @shahidkapoor @Viacom18Movies #SanjayLeelaBhansali

Shraddha‏ Kapoor: Talk about poetry motion!!!#SanjayLeelaBhansali and his magic!!Love the #Padmavati trailer! @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor @RanveerOfficial

Huma Qureshi: What a trailer !! Sheer sheer genius SLB... #PadmavatiTrailer .. can't wait to see the film already so many fave people in 1 film together

Pooja Hegde‏: WHAT A FANTASTIC,EPIC TRAILER! SORRY I'M SHOUTING IT OUT...I'M JUST EXCITED@deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial @shahidkapoor #Padmavati As usual, #SanjayLeelaBhansali has got me enamoured by this world he has created Woah! #PadmavatiTrailer #itsapainting

Shreya Ghoshal‏: Breathtaking. My heart's beating so fast! So beautiful! #PadmavatiTrailer @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor @RanveerOfficial @ShobhaIyerSant I think I forgot how to breathe! The #PadmavatiTrailer is pure goosebumps. #SanjayLeelaBhansali has created magic.