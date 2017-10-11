The trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh has crossed 15 million views on YouTube in 24 hours to beat the record of Prabhas' Baahubali 2.

Padmavati is a period drama film revolving around the story of legendary Hindu Rajput queen Rani Padmini. Post-Baahubali 2 release, all eyes are set on this movie. In fact, SS Rajamouli, the creator of Baahubali movies, is also waiting for its release and saw the trailer minutes after it hit the internet. He was probably the first celeb from Indian cinema to laud the film unit.

The much-awaited trailer of Padmavati was released on the YouTube channel of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures on Monday evening. The 3.09-minute-long video has registered 15,258,415 views, 3,25,000 likes, 26,000 dislikes and 35,103 comments in less than 24 hours. The video has also received 20,671,000 views, 385,000 likes, 33,000 dislikes and 43,187 comments as of 10.30 am on Wednesday.

No Hindi movie trailer had crossed the mark of 10 million views on YouTube in a day. It was the Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was the first one to surpass this mark. Karan Johar, who presented the film, unleashed its trailer on the YouTube channel of Dharma Productions. This video went on to receive 11,210,172 views, 236,242 likes, 10,474 dislikes and 13,928 comments in 24 hours.

Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were all thrilled to see these massive numbers and they could not control their excitement. Shahid tweeted: "Overwhelmed by the love pouring in. Humbled and thankful. Love you all #PadmavatiTrailer @FilmPadmavati."

Ranveer Singh posted on his Instagram account, "Although this film, for me, is beyond numbers..this is a pretty amazing record! Congrats to the team! #PadmavatiTrailer @FilmPadmavati"

However, the trailer of Padmavati has beaten the record of Hindi version of Baahubali 2 with a big margin. This response offers a glimpse at the massive curiosity and wait for the Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh-starrer, which is set to hit the screens across the globe on December 3.

The Hindi version of Baahubali 2 had taken Bollywood by shock with its collection records at the box office. After seeing the response to its trailer, one can say that Padmavati will definitely erase all the records of SS Rajamouli's film, if Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team manages to live up to the expectations of the film-goers.