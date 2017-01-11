After Bajirao Mastani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is making another period drama, Padmavati, which features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The recent buzz is that the film might also star Sanjay Dutt in a special appearance.

Reports suggest that the Munnabhai MBBS actor paid a surprise visit to the sets of Padmavati. Bhansali and Dutt had a long talk and it was about Padmavati. "We did not know Sanju baba was going to turn up on the Padmavati set that day. Watching the two talk for such a long time without anyone else's presence made everyone wonder if Bhansali sir was going to re-start his Khalnayak remake," Bollywood Life quoted Mumbai Mirror as saying.

"But we've been told that the two were actually discussing Padmavati at length. The actor is expected to join the ensemble cast and is rumoured to start shooting for a special appearance," an insider told the Mirror. It will be interesting to see Sanjay's role in Padmavati.

Meanwhile, Shahid and Ranveer are busy shooting for the film, and Deepika will join the cast only after a month after wrapping up her xXx: Return Of Xander Cage promotions. However, she shot a song sequence in December.

The period drama will see Deepika as queen of Chittor, Rani Padmavati, while Ranveer will be seen as ruler Alauddin Khilji, which is a negative role. The film is also said to star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a cameo role. Shahid will portray the character of Rana Rawal Ratan Singh, who is Padmavati's husband. The movie is slated to be released in November 2017.