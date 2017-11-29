At a time when some BJP leaders have been openly making outrageous comments and threats to Padmavati actress Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, one of them has apparently faced the wrath of the party's high command.

Suraj Pal Amu, who had offered a bounty of Rs 10 crore for beheading Deepika and SLB, has resigned from the post of Haryana chief media coordinator, according to ANI.

While the BJP and the government had faced much flak for allowing such comments to be made by its leaders, state BJP president Subhash Barala later had issued a show-cause notice to Amu for making such a statement.

Now, Amu reportedly resigned from the post through a letter on Whatsapp to the state party president, expressing his discontent with the Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

"With a heavy heart I have resigned from the post I had in BJP. I am pained at the behaviour of Haryana CM. I have never seen a BJP CM so arrogant who doesn't respect party workers and community representatives," Amu said in the letter.

The Haryana BJP president also confirmed to have received the letter but said that the party is yet to accept his resignation from the post.

This action against the BJP leader might help calm down the anger of Padmavati supporters, who have been criticising the government for turning a blind eye towards "hooliganism". However, many opined that this BJP leader should be put behind bars for making such violent and outrageous comments.

The movie Padmavati has been under fire for allegedly having objectionable scenes that would portray the historical character in a bad light. Several Rajput outfits and some politicians have been protesting against the release of the film.

Apart from the protests, death threats against Deepika and Bhansali have also been made in public. Although the director had repeatedly been assuring that the film has no such objectionable scene, the protestors cared less. Now the film is at the mercy of censor board, whose verdict will decide the fate of the movie.