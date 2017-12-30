Here's a good news for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the star cast of Padmavati.

According to ANI, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had an examining committee meeting on December 28 to review Padmavati, and decided to give it a U/A certificate on condition that some modifications be made and the title likely changed to Padmavat.

The certificate will be issued once the required and agreed-to modifications are made.

The special panel consisted of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, and Dr Chandramani Singh & Prof KK Singh of Jaipur University.

Panel member had insights and also some reservations regarding claimed historical events and socio-cultural aspects, which were duly discussed at length, the CBFC was quoted as saying.

Central Board of Film Certification had examining committee meeting on 28 Dec to review #Padmavati & decided to give it UA certificate along with some modifications & likely change of the title to Padmavat. Certificate to be issued once required & agreed modifications are made. pic.twitter.com/tiFIW2gDGD — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2017

"The film was approached with a balanced view, keeping in mind both the filmmakers and society. Considering complexities and concerns around the film, the requirement for a special panel was felt by CBFC to add perspective to the final decision," said the board.

#Padmavati #CBFC green signal to @FilmPadmavati

But under following conditions-

1. Name of the film to be change to Padmavat

2. Will get a U/A certification

3. Additional disclaimers will be added to the film

4. Will not glorify Sati

5. Popular song ‘Ghoomar’ will be amended — Tauseef Sheikh (@Tauseefsheikh2) December 30, 2017

But this is what Karni Sena has to say:

Our people will be outside cinema halls & each hall which shows the film will be vandalised. Members of committee formed to review the film have opposed it but censor board is taking this decision due to underworld pressure: Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Rajput Karni Sena #Padmavati pic.twitter.com/nTBdpstsIb — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2017

Padmavati was also denied certification by the censor board, claiming that the makers did not provide some required disclaimers. Hence, Padmavati, which was supposed to hit the screens on December 1, was delayed for an indefinite period.

There was a strong reaction from all corners regarding the protests against the film's release. Many had called the protests unreasonable. However, it was not just the Karni Sena and other outfits, but some BJP leaders had also supported the demand for a ban on the film.

A number of BJP leaders had made statements in support of the protests, and had demanded a ban on Padmavati. One BJP office-bearer in Haryana had even announced a bounty of Rs 10 crore on the heads of actress Deepika Padukone and the director.

These statements by some of the BJP leaders and no apparent action against the protestors made people believe that the entire controversy was politically motivated due to the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.