After winning hearts as Peshwa Bajirao, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati in yet another challenging role. The hunk recently revealed the movie's antagonist Alauddin Khilji's look at an award ceremony.

Also read: Padmavati actress Deepika Padukone suffers wardrobe malfunction

Ranveer was in his Padmavati avatar at Umang 2017 wearing a Shantanu and Nikhil outfit. He completed his look with dense kohl to augment his eyes and a well groomed beard. The Befikre actor loves to experiment with clothes and the event was no different.

Earlier, during Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer was seen in weird outfits, including skirts. Fans can expect more not-so-normal attires during his Padmavati phase. He will be seen playing a negative role for the first time in his Bollywood career.

Bhansali's Padmavati also features Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. Deepika, who has worked with Bhansali in two films -- Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani -- will play Rani Padmini. It had been reported that Ranveer and Deepika will not have any intimate scenes in their forthcoming movie, which is scheduled for Diwali 2017 release.

Shahid, on the other hand, will play Rawal Ratan Singh's character who was Rani Padmini's husband. The period drama will also star Aditi Rao Hydari as Alauddin Khilji's (Ranveer) wife. Bhansali is leaving no stone unturned to keep the shooting of the film private. However, Ranveer has revealed his Padmavati look.

Take a look at the slideshow of Ranveer's appearance here: