Broadcast journalists Arnab Goswami and Rajat Sharma say that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movie starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is the greatest tribute to the Rajput pride and has hardly a single dialogue or sequence to hurt the community.

Padmavati is an epic period drama film based on the life of Indian queen Rani Padmini believed to have been existed in the 13th-14th century. The movie was slated for a worldwide release on December 1, but it was deferred indefinitely after Karni Sena protested against it, claiming that the film distorted historical facts. They demanded that the makers remove scenes that tarnish the image of the Rajput pride.

Following the controversy, the makers have recently held a special screening of Padmavati to leading journalists like Arnab Goswami and Rajat Sharma. After watching the film, the managing director of Republic TV and India TV chairman showered the film with rave reviews. Meanwhile, they also blasted the people who falsely alleged that the film distorted the historical facts without even watching it.

Goswami who shared his review of Padmavati on his primetime show on Republic TV, said, "I realised in the three hours of watching this beautiful epic, how easy it is to provoke millions of Indians. If the version shown to me is the version that will go to the theatres, then this film will be the greatest tribute to the Rajput pride. Every scene in this film is a fluid cinematic tribute to Rani Padmavati's greatness."

"Karni Sena will be left looking utterly foolish after this film releases. Far from an intimate moment, Alauddin Khilji and Padmavati (Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone), do not even share a single frame together. The people who have been threatening acid attacks and ravaging theatres will be laughed at, across the country. Vandalism will look politically sponsored."

"There isn't even a nanosecond of vulgarity. The romance between Rana Ratan Singh and Padmavati has also been portrayed very delicately. The BJP should reconsider the prospect of embarrassing themselves by joining the Karni Sena's side. Not one scene in this film needs a censor's scissors. Padmavati, with her greatness in this film will prove the Karni Sena wrong," he concluded. Click the following video to watch Arnab Goswami's review of Padmavati

Soon after watching Padmavati, Rajat Sharma‏ informed his Twitter followers that he would share his review on his primetime TV show Aaj Ki Baat. He tweeted: "I have seen the complete @FilmPadmavati .I will tell you what I saw in the entire film. Do watch #AajKiBaat Tonight at 9 @indiatvnews."

Before sharing his review, Rajat Sharma offered a sneak peek into the on-going fight against the makers of the movie. He also highlighted all the charges made by various people and went on to prove that they were baseless allegations, made without watching the movie.

He said, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has directed the film after conducting full research. While filming the scenes and sequences, he has kept in mind the need to respect the Rajput traditions and etiquettes. There has been no distortion of history in the entire film. I sincerely feel that the valour of Maharaja Rawal Ratan Singh, the strategic mind of Queen Padmavati, their bravery and sacrifice have been correctly portrayed in Bhansali's film." Click the following video to watch Rajat Sharma's review of Padmavati