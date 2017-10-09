For decades we have seen and heard about big budget films being made where a male superstar is the protagonist.

However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next release, Padmavati has changed the game and has Deepika Padukone playing the main protagonist with the same name.

It is a big and progressive step for sure that a film, made with a budget of Rs 200 crores - arguably the most expensive film in Hindi cinema so far- is resting on the shoulders of an actress.

Padmavati is the third collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the actress is all set to create the royal charm onscreen.

Padmavati is a film about Rani Padmini, famed as the most beautiful woman in history. She was also the reason for conflict between Raja Rawal Ratan Singh and Alauddin Khilji, which is essentially what the film is about.

Given the large scale of this project and the requirements to portray this most beautiful woman, Deepika is the most appropriate choice for the role.

The makers had only one choice for this role and had Deepika not agreed to do this film, it would have been shelved.

The actress is known to add immense value to her projects and producers feel safe with her.

The first look of the actors garnered immense appreciation with Deepika's unibrow being the highlight.

The trailer, which was released only a few hours ago, has created a rage on the internet and audience just can't wait to see the beautiful trio of Deepika- Shahid-Ranveer in the movie.