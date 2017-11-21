The controversy surrounding Padmavati has crossed borders now with foreign media reporting on it.

Below, it is listed which foreign news organisations reported about the controversy and what they wrote:

Washington Post: Indian ruling party member offers bounty for the beheading of Bollywood's biggest female star

It reported: "The violent reaction to the film's release further suggests a groundswell of conservatism in Modi's India. Often Hindu outrage is stoked by little more than rumors, including deadly riots and vigilante violence over false claims that Muslims were killing cows sacred to Hindu culture. But this time with the film, the reason for the outrage is even more puzzling."

Hurriyet Daily News: Hindu group demands beheading of film star

New York Daily News: Indian politician calls for Bollywood actress, director to be beheaded, offers $1.5M bounty

In the report, it's mentioned: "An Indian politician belonging to a Hindu nationalist party has called for the beheading of a popular Bollywood actress and her director over a film that allegedly misinterprets a legend about a Hindu queen."

Daily Mail UK: Bounty offered for beheadings of Bollywood director, actress

BBC News: Padmavati: Why a Bollywood epic is facing fierce protests

What's one thing common in all of them? Everyone is surprised by the fact that there's a bounty on Deepika Padukone's head. Are we still living in the feudal age? The whole premise for the protesting groups is about the scenes that they believe to have been in the movie which they never even saw.

While Karni Sena and many politicians continue their tirade against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, broadcast journalists Arnab Goswami and Rajat Sharma say that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movie starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is the greatest tribute to the Rajput pride and has hardly a single dialogue or sequence to hurt the community.

Goswami who shared his review of Padmavati on his primetime show on Republic TV, said, "I realised in the three hours of watching this beautiful epic, how easy it is to provoke millions of Indians. If the version shown to me is the version that will go to the theatres, then this film will be the greatest tribute to the Rajput pride. Every scene in this film is a fluid cinematic tribute to Rani Padmavati's greatness."

"Karni Sena will be left looking utterly foolish after this film releases. Far from an intimate moment, Alauddin Khilji and Padmavati (Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone), do not even share a single frame together. The people who have been threatening acid attacks and ravaging theatres will be laughed at, across the country. Vandalism will look politically sponsored."