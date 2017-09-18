Bollywood hunk Shahid Kapoor will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati that stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Shahid is working with Bhansali for the first time.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screens, a few photos of Shahid have leaked that will make you drool over them. The photos show the hunk learning the art of sword fighting.

The actor looks focused in the training photos while flaunting his well-toned body.

A MidDay report quoted a source as saying: "Rajputana style of sword-fighting is an evolved one, which requires the body to be both strong and agile at the same time. Shahid has been taught bits of Gatka, a mix of Angampora and Kalaripayattu. He is also learning spearplay, as the spear is a customary weapon among Rajputs."

Now, we want the movie really soon. According to recent reports, Padmavati's teaser will be released on Navratri (September 21) and the movie is said to hit the screens by the end of this year.

Shahid is playing the role of Padmavati's husband Rawal Ratan Singh, while Deepika plays the Padmavati aka Rani Padmini. Ranveer will play the ruthless emperor Alauddin Khilji.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's training photos here:

Shahid is also being the ideal husband and father in real life. Recently, he shared his daughter Misha's photo where the little girl got her ears pierced.