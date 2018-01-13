It's confirmed! Aiyaary release date has shifted. Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter to say: "You'll have to wait just a little longer to unravel Major Jai Bakshi's truth. #Aiyaary will now be in cinemas on Feb 9. #AiyaaryReleasingOnFeb9" [sic,]

Looks like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmaavat has created a chaos in Bollywood. Starting from Anushka Sharma's Pari which is now releasing on 2nd March, Neeraj Pandey has shifted his film Aiyaary too.

Looks like Padmaavat is all set to clash with Akshay Kumar's PadMan. Let's wait and watch.

Aiyaary trailer showcases the loyal and obedient officer Major Jai Bakshi aka Sidharth Malhotra who idolizes his mentor Colonel Abhay Singh aka Manoj Bajpayee. The interesting turn of events leaves the audience intrigued as to what lead to the two pitted against each other.

Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary trailer has hooked up masses creating massive anticipation to watch the film on the screen.

The trailer which showcases the mentor-protege bond between Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra has garnered immense love and appreciation from across the quarters.

Aiyaary stars an ensemble cast of Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Pooja Chopra, Rakulpreet, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah.

Plan C, Friday Filmworks and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) present 'Aiyaary' A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital.