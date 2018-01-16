The protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat are yet to die even after the censor board certified it. On Monday, January 15, Rajput Karni Sena allegedly attacked a school in Madhya Pradesh because students performed on the movie song, Ghoomar.

According to IANS report, a girl student of Saint Paul School danced to the song for annual day celebration. After three to four hours, a group of 20-25 people entered the campus and began shouting slogans in favour of Sri Karni Sena, Jawra police station in-charge MP Parihar said.

The protesters damaged the property and created a ruckus in which a student reportedly got injured, according to ANI.

#MadhyaPradesh: A school allegedly vandalised by Karni Sena after students performed on song 'Ghoomar' from #Padmaavat during their annual function earlier today in Ratlam's Jaora, 1 student injured. Police reached the spot later. pic.twitter.com/ZuQ6K42Yuv — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018

Padmaavat movie has been mired in controversies from the time it went on floors. Earlier titled as Padmavati, the movie has undergone certain changes and got a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Despite the changes, Rajasthan and Gujarat have banned the movie. Earlier Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje had said: "Rani Padmini's sacrifice is a matter of honour and pride for the state and hence Rani Padmini is not just a chapter in history but our dignity. We will not allow defamation of her honour."

Karni Sena now wants the government to intervene and impose a ban on the movie. As per reports, BJP minister Virendra Singh is going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16 to discuss it.

"But, if despite all these measures the film is released, the women of Kshatriya Samaj will perform jauhar on January 24 — the day when the queen performed jauhar — and at the same site," he told IANS.

Set to be released on January 25, Padmaavat features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. The film, which will also release in IMAX 3D, will clash with Akshay Kumar's Padman.

Many Bollywood movies have changed their release dates owing to Padmaavat's release. Aiyaary postponed its date from January 25 to February 9, while Anushka Sharma's Pari shifted from February 9 to March 2.

Update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat is one of the controversial movies in Bollywood till now. But it has already created a record, amid controversies. Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh-starrer has become India's first film to have a Global IMAX 3D release. The period drama will hit the screens on January 25 in IMAX 3D theatres as well. Padmaavat, which will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, has been given a U/A certificate after incorporating five modifications, including title change, suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).