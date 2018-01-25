Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat is well on its way to creating history, with the paid preview shows and pre-bookings going houseful.

The huge expectations and immense hype surrounding the film's release is a testament to how the country has eagerly been waiting to witness the period drama.

Already creating a splash at the box office before its release, the film has a lot going for it, from rave reviews coming its way to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's track record of blockbuster films.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared the paid preview collections on his Twitter account: "#Padmaavat Wednesday- 4.5-5 cr net (Paid preview ), collections got hit because of no screening in several states. Same scenario today as well, film will lose ₹ 8-10 cr today ."

Acclaimed critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said: "There has been a tremendous curiosity to watch Padmaavat and I am sure the film will be a huge success at the Box Office. Having watched the film I can safely call it a masterpiece. It has Sanjay Leela Bhansali at his best and so are Ranveer, Deepika and Shahid. I am expecting a rocking start and a rocking weekend at the Box Office."

Going by the early trade predictions, if there is any film that has the potential to break records and have cash registers ringing at the box office after blockbusters like SS Rajamouli 's Baahubali 2 and Tiger Zinda Hai, it's Padmaavat.

Says trade guru Komal Nahta: "So brilliant is the film that it has the potential to smash box-office records. Kudos to Sanjay Leela Bhansali.The film was going to be a blockbuster; it is going to be a blockbuster. The curiosity surrounding the film is unprecedented".

Trusted trade sources reveal that big-ticket massive-scale films have almost always been a successful proposition at the box office, and Padmaavat has been a film the entire country has been looking forward to for a very long time.

With 15 days of no release ahead, Padmaavat can actually rack up some good numbers.

A film exhibitor and distributor said: "Over the extended weekend, the film should cross Rs 100 crore, courtesy of the huge amount of excitement and anticipation among moviegoers. I am very confident about the protesting members of the Rajput community changing their stand and endorsing the film soon after it is released, because probably no film in the history of Hindi cinema has glorified their valour, bravery and culture as Padmaavat does."

Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions' Padmaavat releases worldwide on January 25 in 2D and 3D.