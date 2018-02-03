There is no stopping for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat at the domestic box office. The historical drama is all set to overtake Bhansali's last film Bajirao Mastani in India and emerge as his biggest grosser ever.

Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, earned Rs 166.50 in its first week and on second Friday the film raked in Rs 10 crore, taking its overall domestic box office collection to Rs 176.50 crore.

The film requires approximately Rs 8 crore to shatter the record of Bajirao Mastani, which had earned Rs 184.16 crore net in its lifetime run at the domestic box office. Trade experts believe that the film will break the record by the second Saturday. Padmaavat earned Rs 10 crore on the second Friday and Saturday's collection is expected to be higher.

"#Padmaavat begins Week 2 with a BANG... Collects in double digits... Eyes ₹ 35 cr+ in Weekend 2... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #BajiraoMastani today [Sat]... Will cross ₹ 200 cr tomorrow [Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 10 cr. Total: ₹ 176.50 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Interestingly, Bajirao Mastani is Ranveer's biggest grosser and now Padmaavat will take that spot. For Shahid, Padmaavat has already emerged as his biggest box office grosser ever, while for Deepika Chennai Express is her biggest grosser.

Not only shattering Bajirao Mastani's record, the film is also set to enter the coveted Rs 200 crore club. It will become the first film of 2018 to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India.

The Deepika-Ranveer-Shahid starrer was not released in several states after Rajput Karni Sena protested its release. However, on Saturday Karni Sena's Mumbai leader Yogendra Singh Katar said that they are calling off the protests and will help the administration to release the film in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

If the film releases in the three states, then the collection will also increase. But it remains to be seen when the film would hit theatres in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.