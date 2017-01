President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday, January 25, approved conferment of Padma awards to 89 persons. The list comprises of seven Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 75 Padma Shri awardees. Nineteen of the awardees are women and the list also includes five persons from the category of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs and six posthumous awardees.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service, among others. Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April.

PADMA VIBHUSHAN

Name Field State Shri K J Yesudas Art-Music Kerala Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Others-Spiritualism Tamil Nadu Shri Sharad Pawar Public Affairs Maharashtra Shri Murli Manohar Joshi Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh Prof. Udipi Ramachandra Rao Science & Engineering Karnataka Late Shri Sunder Lal Patwa (Posthumous) Public Affairs Madhya Pradesh Late Shri PA Sangma(Posthumous) Public Affairs Meghalaya

Padma Bhushan

Name Field State Shri Vishwa Mohan Bhatt Art-Music Rajasthan Prof. (Dr.) Devi Prasad Dwivedi Literature & Education Uttar Pradesh Shri Tehemton Udwadia Medicine Maharashtra Shri Ratna Sundar Maharaj Others-Spiritualism Gujarat Swami Niranjana Nanda Saraswati Others-Yoga Bihar H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn (Foreigner) Literature & Education Thailand Late Shri Cho Ramaswamy (Posthumous) Literature & Education –Journalism Tamil Nadu

Padma Shri