Director AM Jyothi Krishna's Telugu movie Oxygen, starring Gopichand, Raashi Khanna and Anu Emmanuel, has received good reviews from viewers across the world.

Oxygen is an action thriller with all the masala elements. Jyothi Krishna has written the story, while AM Rathnam penned the screenplay for the movie, which has been produced S Aishwarya under the banner Sri Sai Raam Creations.

The film has received the U/A certificate with a runtime of 2 hours 36 minutes.

Oxygen story: It is about a young guy (Gopichand) who has everything that a happy person is supposed to have.

He sets out on a path of vengeance when his dear ones are harmed by cold-blooded criminals. His quest for justice forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Oxygen is a routine revenge drama, which nothing new to offer in terms of story. But the director has nicely blended some interesting twists and turns in the plot with romance, action, comedy and family sentiments, which work well for filmgoers. But the movie suffers due to a predictable plot, they say.

Performance: Gopichand has delivered an electrifying performance, which is the highlight of Oxygen.

Raashi Khanna and Anu Emmanuel have done justice to their roles and their glamour and chemistry with the hero are attractions of the film.

Jagapati Babu, Shaam, Chandra Mohan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sayaji Shinde, Abhimanyu Singh and Vennela Kishore are also assets of the movie.

Technical: Oxygen has rich production values. Yuvan Shankar Raja's songs and background score, Chota K Naidu and Vetri's beautiful picturisation, amazing choreography, good action and chase scenes as well as gun fights are attractions on the technical front, say movie buffs.

Oxygen movie review live updates: We bring you some audience verdicts on the film. Stay tuned to this page to read viewers response.

