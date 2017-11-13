At least 62% of under-construction housing projects across 50 cities are delayed, while the percentage for delayed flats/apartments stands at 64%, a recent real estate survey found.

According to data analysis by 'Fight for RERA', from research firm Liases Forras, nearly 30% of under-construction apartments are delayed by two or more years.

Even though the housing ministry had been working on a real estate regulation law for more than eight years, it did not have any official data about the number of delayed projects.

But, there's some good news knocking at the door of home buyers.

With the real estate regulator in each state hosting project details online, a consolidated data at the national level will be available soon!

Are you ready to buy your dream house with RERA safeguarding buyer interests?

Watch the video to find out more.