The United Nations' senior envoy in Somalia has condemned Saturday's bombing that claimed over 230 lives in Mogadishu and offered the world body's support.

Suicide car bomb hits Kabul; at least 35 killed, over 40 injured

Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Somalia, Michael Keating, on Sunday said the immediate priority is to support efforts led by the authorities to recover from the attack and help all those affected, especially the injured and newly homeless, Xinhua reported.

"The international community will do everything possible to help the people and government of Somalia to overcome this tragedy," Keating said in a statement.

The statement came as the death toll following Saturday's explosion at a busy street of Mogadishu surpassed 230 while 288 others were injured.

Keating said the UN and the African Union Mission in Somalia are working closely to support the response by the Somali government and local government authorities in Mogadishu, including the provision of logistical support, medical supplies and expertise.

"Our deepest condolences go to the families and friends of the dead, and our thoughts are with the injured and all those affected," Keating said.

"All Somalis must unite to condemn and repulse this kind of violent extremism."

Meanwhile, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Somali Red Crescent Society are mourning the death of five Red Crescent volunteers, who were killed in a large explosion in Mogadishu on Saturday.