Over a million Muslims across India – the vast majority of them women – have signed a petition to do away with triple talaq. Interestingly, the petition has been moved by Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), which is affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The response to the petition is not entirely shocking as the number of cases filed by Muslim women against triple talaq has seen a huge rise in the past few years. There is also a sentiment of resentment towards the practice, which has been known to leave Muslim women in the lurch after they are divorced.

According to reports, the petition receiving overwhelming response can be linked to BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh. Besides, Muslim women vying hard for the removal of triple talaq, even the Central government had made it known to the Supreme Court that it did not support the practice, calling it gender injustice and inequality between men and women.

