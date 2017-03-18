Over a million Muslims across India – the vast majority of them women – have signed a petition to do away with triple talaq. Interestingly, the petition has been moved by Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), which is affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
The response to the petition is not entirely shocking as the number of cases filed by Muslim women against triple talaq has seen a huge rise in the past few years. There is also a sentiment of resentment towards the practice, which has been known to leave Muslim women in the lurch after they are divorced.
One million Indian Muslims have signed a petition against triple talaq https://t.co/wksuNMbFk1 Read @ANI_news story pic.twitter.com/D6EHC6wNwa— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) March 18, 2017
According to reports, the petition receiving overwhelming response can be linked to BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh. Besides, Muslim women vying hard for the removal of triple talaq, even the Central government had made it known to the Supreme Court that it did not support the practice, calling it gender injustice and inequality between men and women.
Here are three reasons why this is an interesting political move by the RSS, and how it can help the BJP:
- Push for Uniform Civil Code: This can be the BJP's push towards Uniform Civil Code. Back in October 2016, BJP national secretary Sidharth Nath Singh had pointed out that countries like Turkey, Iran and Indonesia had changed their law to ensure gender equality. Though the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has defended the practice, saying it is better to divorce a woman than kill her, the opposition towards the divorce law visible in the response received by the petition can be a catalyst towards the BJP's assertion that Uniform Civil Code is progressive for Indian society. It could also smoothen the way for the BJP to pass the UCC law.
- Change in political will: This petition may even get a political back-up because, when the political leaders whose vote bank comprises Muslims see the huge opposition among them to ban triple talaq, they themselves will have to change their stance to match that of the electorate. The more the political support, the more the chances to quash the practice of triple talaq.
- Push for Modi's agenda to empower women: The petition and the response it has received is indeed good news for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda to empower women. Last year, Modi had said that he favoured discontinuation of triple talaq stating that "lives of Muslim women cannot be allowed to be destroyed by triple talaq."