When Steve Smith handed the ball to Ashok not-that-different-from-length-ball-loving-Ishant-Sharma Dinda to bowl the final over the first innings of the Rising Pune Supergiant, the immediate feeling was "Oh he could go for a lot here."

But that feeling was definitely not in the 30-runs zone.

However, Hardik Pandya's eye lit up when Dinda was given the ball, and the Mumbai Indians all-rounder smoked the RPS fast bowler for four sixes and a four.

Thanks to that 30-run over, MI, looking at a score of around 160-165, went all the way to 184, leaving RPS needing a really good batting performance to pick up a win in their first game of the IPL 2017 season.

The Mumbai Indians batting performance in their first game of IPL 2017 was a mixed bag, but Pandya's final over onslaught wasn't.

Here's how it went.

First ball: Full toss outside off from Dinda and Pandya leans back and smashes the ball over the covers for a six.

Second ball: Looking to change the pace, Dinda bowls a leg-cutter on length, but Pandya sees it, waits for the ball to arrive, before smoking it over long-off for another six.

Smith is now looking worried and that frown become even more evident after the third ball.

Third ball: Full ball, just misses the yorker length and Pandya uses all his power and timing to loft the ball over long-on for another six.

Fourth ball: Length ball, with pace, outside off, Pandya throws his hands at it, the ball takes the outside edge and flies over MS Dhoni for a four.

Fifth ball: Another length ball, and another shot where Pandya brings out his power, smacking the delivery for another six.

Sixth ball: Looks for the wide yorker, but misses his line and it is a wide. Tim Southee, thinking it was the last ball, runs. Pandya, though, stays in his crease and the former is run out.

Sixth ball: Full toss from Dinda, Pandya surprisingly misses and MI scamper for a bye.

A total of 30 runs from the over as MI, thanks to Pandya (35, 15b, 1x4, 4x6) moved from 154/7 in 19 overs to finish on 184/8 in 20 overs.

Watch the final over assault