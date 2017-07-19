Season 3 of Outlander is just months away, and Starz on Tuesday released a trailer for the upcoming season that teases the much-awaited print shop scene.

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Season 3 of Outlander.

Fans of Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series of books already know the importance of the print shop scene, as it is there that Jamie and Claire reunite after a span of 20 years. The new trailer does not feature the reunion, but we see Claire waiting in front of a shop with the signboard "A. Malcolm, Printer and Bookseller." Click here for the video.

A lot has changed since Jamie and Claire went their separate ways in Season 2 finale, and we'll see how their lives have changed. Claire returned to her husband Frank, and the trailer shows some of her good as well as bad times with her husband.

As for Jamie, he gets arrested after the Battle of Culloden, and will form a strong friendship with Lord John Grey.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, the two leads, filmed most of Season 3 in different locations, and Heughan said it was difficult to be away from his co-star.

"Honestly, it's like having a death in the family," Heughan told Variety. "It's always hard when we're apart, actually, because she's a great person, great to come to work with, and a very good actress. But I think it all adds to the reunion—if there's a reunion, or when there's a reunion—well you know there's one in the books. It should be very special."

The two main characters are separated when the season begins, but that doesn't mean there won't be any love scenes, something that Outlander is known for. "Maybe [fans will] have to wait a little bit [for Jamie and Claire's reunion]," Balfe said, "but I don't think the sex is going to be as scarce as last season, shall we say?"

Outlander will return to Starz on September 10.