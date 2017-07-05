Outlander Season 3 will return to television in September 2017, and it will be the last time we get to see Anne Kenney's work on the show. Kenny has been a writer on the Starz time-travel drama since its conception three years back, and she announced on Monday that Season 3 would be her last.

"#Voyager (season 3) will be my last. It was an AMAZING experience but time to look for new challenges. Outlander fan 4ever, though!!"she tweeted.

She also revealed that her involvement in Season 3 is limited to the second episode.

Outlander Season 3 is based on Diana Gabaldon's Voyager, which will see Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe's characters – Jamie and Claire – travelling far and wide outside of Scotland. Although filming for the season wrapped up in South Africa last month, Starz is yet to announce an exact air date for the show.

The previous season ended with Jamie getting ready for the Battle of Culloden, and he forced Claire to return to the future so that their unborn child would remain safe. The upcoming season will see the duo going on with their respective lives, until Claire decides to return to the past after discovering that Jamie had survived the Battle of Culloden.

Their reunion is one of the highly anticipated scenes in Season 3 of Outlander.

"The first couple of episodes they're apart," Caitriona Balfe, the actress who plays Claire, said regarding Jamie and Claire, according to Gold Derby. "With Claire you'll see her in Boston, some of it with Frank, some with Brianna (Sophie Skelton); I think it's really nice you'll get to see more of that relationship," she said. "But then there'll be a reunion! But I can't say much about it!"