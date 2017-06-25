The Season 2 finale of Outlander saw Claire and Jamie gearing up for the Battle of Culloden, and the dangers of the upcoming conflict resulted in Jamie deciding to send Claire back to the future.

The beginning of Season 3, which will air in September, features the Battle of Culloden and focuses on Claire's life back with her first husband, Frank. Fans will have to wait for a while before they see Claire and Jamie back together, as the first few episodes will see the different adventures they embark on.

"The way we've structured the season allows you to experience both [Jamie and Claire's lives] at the same time," Outlander executive producer Ronald Moore told TV Guide during a recent interaction.

Caitriona Balfe, the actress who plays Claire, also spoke about the first few episodes of the upcoming season, saying fans will be pleased with the twists they have incorporated.

"The first couple of episodes they're apart," Balfe said regarding Jamie and Claire, according to Gold Derby. "With Claire you'll see her in Boston, some of it with Frank, some with Brianna (Sophie Skelton); I think it's really nice you'll get to see more of that relationship," she said. "But then there'll be a reunion! But I can't say much about it!"

Outlander Season 3 is based on Diana Gabaldon's Voyager, the third book in the Outlander series. Jamie and Claire will embark on a sea voyage in the upcoming season, and it will see them interacting with a lot of interesting characters.

Some of the new characters introduced in Season 3 are Lord John Grey, Marsali and Joe Abernathy, among others.