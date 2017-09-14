Vijay was in the news recently for displaying his social concern after meeting the family of Anitha, who committed suicide for failing to secure a medical seat.

The actor, who sets an example through his deeds, inspires his fans to do their bit for the society and here is one example where his fans club Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has extended a financial support for a needy.

The story goes like this, a girl named Rangeela from Ariyalur district was allegedly promised by an Ilayathalapathy fan named Jose Prabhu of providing financial assistance to pursue her higher education. But when she did not get any support, people slammed the club for making false promises.

To clear the air, the head of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam for Ariyalur region stated that the said fan was thrown out of the association long back and admitted that a false promise was made to the girl. The press release further claimed that the club was clueless about the issue until it became public.

The club has now come forward to help her as it has contributed Rs 1.5 lakh for her education. The cheque presented to Maria Ayurveda Medical College in Thiruvattar is doing rounds online.

This gesture of the club has been hailed by netizens. It may be recalled that the fans of the actor had come under criticism after trolling and abusing a journalist for her anti-Vijay comments.

The latest act has shown their other side.

Coming to Vijay, he took time out of his busy schedule to meet Anitha's family. He has visited her house and paid his respects at a portrait of the deceased. He sat on the floor of the hut and consoled her father before giving a cheque.