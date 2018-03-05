The celebs have walked on the red carpet of Oscars 2018. And, while a slew of celebs turned heads in their effortless glam avatar, there were some celebs who missed the mark even after putting so much thought to choose their dress.
Gal Gadot and Jennifer Lawrence were sparkling on the Oscars 2018 red carpet, while Salma Hayek's purple Gucci dress was the most awkward fashion fail this year.
This year, the Academy Awards is being held at The Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles.
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, CaliforniaFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
Andra Day
Andra Day attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Lindsay Vonn
Lindsey Vonn attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images