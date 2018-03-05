Oscars 2018 worst dressed celebs
Oscars 2018 worst dressed celebsGetty Images

The celebs have walked on the red carpet of Oscars 2018. And, while a slew of celebs turned heads in their effortless glam avatar, there were some celebs who missed the mark even after putting so much thought to choose their dress.

Gal Gadot and Jennifer Lawrence were sparkling on the Oscars 2018 red carpet, while Salma Hayek's purple Gucci dress was the most awkward fashion fail this year.

This year, the Academy Awards is being held at The Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek at Oscars 2018
Salma Hayek attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, CaliforniaFrazer Harrison/Getty Images

Andra Day

Andra Day at Oscars 2018
Andra Day attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Lindsay Vonn

Lindsey Vonn at Oscars 2018
Lindsey Vonn attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Blanca Blanco

Blanca Blanco Oscars 2018
US actress Blanca Blanco arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, CaliforniaANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

St. Vincent

Anne Erin Clark a.k.a St. Vincent at Oscars 2018
US musician Anne Erin Clark a.k.a St. Vincent arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, CaliforniaANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg at Oscars 2018
Whoopi Goldberg attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Amatus Sami-Karim

Mahershala Ali's wife Amatus Sami-Karim at Oscars 2018
US actor Mahershala Ali (L) and his wife Amatus Sami-Karim arrive for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, CaliforniaANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images