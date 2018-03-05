(L to R) Meryl Streep, Chadwick Boseman and Gal Gadot at the Oscars 2018.
(L to R) Meryl Streep, Chadwick Boseman and Gal Gadot at the Oscars 2018.Getty Images.

The 90th Academy Awards saw Hollywood's best and brightest being honored and for all those that missed witnessing that – it wasn't just the stellar on-screen performances that stood out throughout the night. Just the way the Golden Globes went all black with the Time's Up movement, this year's Oscars showcased some of the fiercest and jazziest fashion choices on the red carpet.

Bold red, unapologetic metal and Wakanda – these were the striking elements when it came to the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet wardrobe and fans are living for it.

This year's best actress in a supporting role winner Allison Janney graced the red carpet in all her vibrant red glory, but she wasn't the only one that painted the red with further red and managed to stand out too!

Actress Allison Janney arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Joining Allison's league was the phenomenal Meryl Streep with a neckline plunging deeper than she has ever been seen in. She was followed by Sophia Carson, Samara Weaving, Maya Rudolph, Leslie Mann, Christine Lahti and Armie Hammer too!

Meryl Streep attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sofia Carson attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Samara Weaving attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Maya Rudolph arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Leslie Mann attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Christine Lahti attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Armie Hammer attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Even last year's leading lady Emma Stone added to the red rage with her Louis Vuitton pantsuit.

Emma Stone attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Another striking hue that stood out this year was the gunmetal and all sorts of metallic tinges. The Red Sparrow actress Jennifer Lawrence was seen sporting a gunmetal Dior which was a perfect mix of the right amount of glitz and sheen.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She was joined in her fashion taste by Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot and the Wakandan princess, Lupita Nyong'o. Sandra Bullock didn't hold back on the metallic plunge either, and neither did Mary J Blige with her embezzled bodice.

Gal Gadot arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
Sandra Bullock arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

And of course, the kingdom of Wakanda didn't fail to make its prominence known on the red carpet. With our very own Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman decked in quintessential Wakandan style, there was a regal tone to the fashion at the Oscars 2018.

Chadwick Boseman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lupita might have jumped the metallic train but her gown resonated with Chadwick's proud cry of 'Wakanda forever!' The two were joined by their Black Panther co-stars, Winston Duke and Danai Gurira when it came to embracing Wakanda on the red carpet.

(L-R) Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Danai Gurira attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

There were also plenty of white and pale nudes and blacks making the rounds, so catch all the best and worst dressed red carpet moments here!