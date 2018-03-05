(L to R) Alison Janney, Lupita Nyong'o, Mary J Blige and Jennifer Lawrence at the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet.
(L to R) Alison Janney, Lupita Nyong'o, Mary J Blige and Jennifer Lawrence at the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet.Getty Images.

Hollywood's big night came with a lot of big fashion choices – some that took our breath away, and some that should have never been made – but all unforgettable nevertheless.

You can catch all the action here! But let's also round up all the iconic looks of the night that has still kept us talking:

  1. Alison Janey: Best supporting actress for her movie I, Tonya, Janney left no stone unturned, flaunting herself in all her glory in a bright red Reem Acra gown.
    Actress Allison Janney arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
  2. Margot Robbie: Her white Chanel Haute Couture stood out and apart on the red carpet – looking elegant and romantic at the same time.
    Margot Robbie attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018,  in Hollywood, California.Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
  3. Lupita Nyong'o: The Black Panther princess stole the show with her custom Atelier Versace dress – looking every bit regal and Hollywood in golden and black.
    lupita nyongo attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018,  in Hollywood, California.Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
  4. Mary J Blige: Talk about "no drama" – or the lack of it, thereof – on this Versace gown with the entire night's bling on the bodice!
    Mary J. Blige attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
  5.  Octavia Spencer: The lady stunned and wowed in the most elegant looking Brandon Maxwell piece, all set with a moody teal hue and off the shoulder neckline.
    Octavia Spencer attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
  6. Emma Stone: Last year's leading lady aka best actress Emma Stone decided to return to the arena all armed in a silk Louis Vuitton pantsuit.
    Emma Stone attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
  7. Viola Davis: You can never go wrong with Michael Kors but add a splash of Barbie pink to it and voila! Davis stunned like a princess.
    Viola Davis attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
  8.  Jennifer Lawrence: Slinky, shiny and just the right amount of glitz with gunmetal! Hollywood's sweetheart JLaw sure did turn a few heads with her Dior piece.
    Jennifer Lawrence attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
  9. Gal Gadot: Is there anything that Wonder Woman can't do? Her shimmery, fringed Givenchy left the Red Carpet 'shook'!
    Gal Gadot arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
  10. Meryl Streep: There can never be an Academy Awards without Meryl Streep taking our breaths away with her gorgeous look for the night in her Christian Dior Haute Couture.
    Meryl Streep attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images