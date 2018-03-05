Hollywood's big night came with a lot of big fashion choices – some that took our breath away, and some that should have never been made – but all unforgettable nevertheless.
You can catch all the action here! But let's also round up all the iconic looks of the night that has still kept us talking:
- Alison Janey: Best supporting actress for her movie I, Tonya, Janney left no stone unturned, flaunting herself in all her glory in a bright red Reem Acra gown.
- Margot Robbie: Her white Chanel Haute Couture stood out and apart on the red carpet – looking elegant and romantic at the same time.
- Lupita Nyong'o: The Black Panther princess stole the show with her custom Atelier Versace dress – looking every bit regal and Hollywood in golden and black.
- Mary J Blige: Talk about "no drama" – or the lack of it, thereof – on this Versace gown with the entire night's bling on the bodice!
- Octavia Spencer: The lady stunned and wowed in the most elegant looking Brandon Maxwell piece, all set with a moody teal hue and off the shoulder neckline.
- Emma Stone: Last year's leading lady aka best actress Emma Stone decided to return to the arena all armed in a silk Louis Vuitton pantsuit.
- Viola Davis: You can never go wrong with Michael Kors but add a splash of Barbie pink to it and voila! Davis stunned like a princess.
- Jennifer Lawrence: Slinky, shiny and just the right amount of glitz with gunmetal! Hollywood's sweetheart JLaw sure did turn a few heads with her Dior piece.
- Gal Gadot: Is there anything that Wonder Woman can't do? Her shimmery, fringed Givenchy left the Red Carpet 'shook'!
- Meryl Streep: There can never be an Academy Awards without Meryl Streep taking our breaths away with her gorgeous look for the night in her Christian Dior Haute Couture.